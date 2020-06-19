Ronnie Screwvala Believes Theatres Won't Reopen With Full Capacity Without Covid Vaccine

Ronnie Screwvala recently revealed details about how cinemas are expected to function in the next few months. He shed light on how more creative content and storytelling will be required in order to get people to the theatres again, even if cinemas reopen. He also said that the theatres will not open until October and theatres running in full capacity cannot be expected until there is a vaccine for COVID 19.

The film industry and the exhibitors are one of the worst-hit fields in the wake of ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Bollywood producer Bonnie Screwvala recently spoke to a leading daily about the cinema business and how it is expected to function henceforth. When asked about the opening of cinema halls again, Ronnie Scewvala says that Mumbai and Delhi which account to close to 65 percent of the box office collection, are the worst-hit Coronavirus cities in Indian at the moment.

He also pointed out that until these cities open up, no producer would want to release the film in smaller cities and big filmmakers will wait to see if people are returning to the cinemas. He does not see some of the big-budget films arriving this year at all. Ronnie was also of the stance that he does not see theatres reopening till October and even when they do, he believes they will not be running in full capacity until there is a vaccine.

During such unprecedented times, entertainment is bound to be the last priority for the people. He also pointed out that next year, there is a high chance of there being a drought of releases as new films will roll for the next 6-7 months, leaving very little for next year.

The filmmaker also said that for the next eighteen months, the people will be wary of risking their health for a cinematic experience. He said that the films or theatres will not go away but things will change for the industry. People will have to work 10 times harder on creative content, storytelling and scale to bring the audience to the cinema halls.

