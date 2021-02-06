Rose Day 2021 Red Outfit Ideas: Ananya's Easy Slip Dress Or Janhvi's Glamorous Look?

February is the month of love. And the widely-observed Valentine's Week is now set to commence as well. With the first day, being Rose Day, women might want to match their dresses to the theme of the day while they head out to their date nights. While picking their outfit, one might need some fashion inspiration from their favourite actors. So here are a few options you might want to have a look at for your Rose Day 2021 celebration.

Also read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ayushmann-Tahira; Celebs Who Married Their Childhood Love

Janhvi Kapoor

Popular actor Janhvi Kapoor recently shared an exceptionally glamorous photo of hers wearing a red dress. On February 1, 2021, the star took to her Instagram handle to share the photo and fans fell in love with it. While the dress seemed tough to pull-off, Janhvi carried it effortlessly and you could too.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was seen wearing a stunning red satin slip dress in one of her 2020 Instagram posts which any girl would like to have in her closet. The actor posed sensuously for the photo with slightly wavy hair as she flaunted her toned legs through the dress' thigh-high slit. Pair a black set of heels with the look and you are good to go. One could also put on a pair of white sneaker to dress it down for a slightly casual look too.

Also read: Who Is Natasha Dalal? Here's Everything About Actor Varun Dhawan's To-be Wife

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Back in July 2020, wishing Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a birthday post, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a stunning photo of hers in red. While Priyanka rocked a yellow outfit, Kareena stunned us in a long shimmery red dress. This outfit would be ideal for a fancy dinner or a party as well.

Also read: Celebrity Henna Artist Veena Nagda Arrives At Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal's Wedding Venue

Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal was recently spotted wearing a beautiful red satin dress as she headed out for dinner. A well-fitted dress with a thigh-high slit on the left would perfectly hug your body and help you flaunt your figure on Rose Day 2021 celebration. Her charming nude heels elevated her look further.

Also read: Varun Dhawan Snapped Leaving For Alibaug For His Wedding With Natasha Dalal

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's red outfit had a rather boss-lady look. She rocked a red deep-neck long blazer with matching trousers and a gorgeous satin belt. She exuded poise in her photos wherein she gracefully posed and stunned us all. She tied her look together with a pair of black heels and accentuated it further.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.