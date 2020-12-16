'Wonder Woman 1984' Opening Scene Released Online, Here's A Sneak Peek Into Diana's Life

Wonder Woman 1984 will release worldwide on December 25, 2020. All the superhero fans have been waiting for this film for a long time now. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is one of the highest-grossing superhero franchise in the DC universe. HBO Max and Warner Bros have tied up for the release on their OTT platform and theatres worldwide. Both the production houses recently shared the opening scene of the film online as a sneak-peek into (Wonder Woman) Diana's life. Watch it here.

Wonder Woman 1984 opening scene, Watch it here

Warner Bros. and HBO Max recently released the opening scene of their upcoming film just 10 days ahead of the Wonder Woman 1984 release date. The movie will be hitting the theatres on December 25, 2020. The fans are already excited and with this small intro, the fans can't seem to wait until Christmas day. The video was posted on Warner Bros. and HBO Max's youtube channel on December 15. They even shared the Youtube link on their Twitter. The video shows a glimpse of the life of young Diana in action.

The video starts with Wonder Woman's childhood, with the voiceover of Gal Gadot. Young Diana is seen running through a forest to a huge Themyscira stadium. We can see the Amazonians or the warrior women in action and practising their weaponry while others are sitting in the amphitheatre and watching them participate. The video then goes into the future when Young Diana is in a race against the other warrior women and a few flashes of Gal Gadot's future life and fights can be seen. The video also has a fight scene seen in the trailer. Watch the video here.

Journey to Themyscira and see young Diana in action in this exclusive first look at the opening scene of #WonderWoman1984, in theaters and on HBO Max December 25. pic.twitter.com/3I2jIZilGE — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 15, 2020

According to IMDb, the Wonder Woman 1984 cast includes Gal Gadot as the mighty Wonder Woman. Other prominent actors in the film are Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva or The Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. Other members from the cast that can be seen in this short clip which premiered yesterday are Robin Wright as Antiope, Lilly Aspell as Young Diana and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

In this video, apart from young Diana and Wonder Woman, Antiope can be seen saying some important and inspiring dialogues as well. Robin Wright steps in to give young Diana a piece of advice which looks like an important part of the film's journey. She says, "Greatness is not what you think; pace yourself and watch."

