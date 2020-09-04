'Saand Ki Aankh' Starring Taapsee & Bhumi Amongst 3 Movies Re-released In The US

Bollywood movie titled Saand Ki Aankh featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar was amongst the few movies that re-released in the U.S. during the pandemic. Saand Ki Aankh was re-released along with other Bollywood movies like Simmba and Super 30. Golmaal Again also re-released in New Zealand in back in the month of June.

'Saand Ki Aankh' re-released in the US

Saand Ki Aankh is a biographical film made on the lives of world's oldest sharpshooters Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. The award-winning octogenarians belonging from Johri village in UP's Baghpat. Along with Saand Ki Aankh, movies like Simmba and Super 30 also re-released on August 28 in the Regal Virginia Center and Regal Countryside, Virginia, USA.

Super 30 is a Hrithik Roshan-starrer biographical film based on the life of the Indian mathematician named Anand Kumar. Kumar had quit his job as a teacher to tutor underprivileged children. Along with Super 30, Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba also re-released in the U.S. much to the fans' delight. The movie is a Rohit Shetty cop-drama movie starring Sara Ali Khan.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the re-release of these three movies under Reliance Entertainment. He captioned his tweet stating "RE-RELEASE IN #USA... Reliance Entertainment to re-release #Super30, #Simmba and #SaandKiAankh on 28 Aug 2020 in #USA". Check out the tweets.

Hindi Movies re-released during COVID times

Golmaal Again was actually the first movie to follow this trend where it re-released in New Zealand post Coronavirus lockdown on June 25, 2020. It was the time when New Zealand had announced that it was free from the virus. Director Rohit Shetty had shared a post on Instagram stating that its re-release.

He captioned his post saying "New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post-COVID. New Zealand is now COVID free and is opening its theatres on June 25 with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - THE SHOW MUST GO ON".

The movie was the 4th part of the Golmaal franchise and stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles.

