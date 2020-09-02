Taapsee Pannu Elated To Resume Work Amid Pandemic, Says 'let's Roll The Camera'

It seems that actress Taapsee Pannu is elated to get back to work and face the camera after a long break amid the ongoing pandemic. The actress recently shared a picture of her diary which seems to be the one where she jots down her notes for every character. While captioning the post, the actress welcomed the ongoing month vibrantly and wrote that September has brought in a lot of joy to start working back in life. She also wrote that its time to roll and face the camera.

Taapsee Pannu is happy to resume work

It seems that the actress is all set to start shooting for her much-awaited next Rashmi Rocket. This is not the first time that the actress has given a glimpse of her preparation time for the film. Earlier, the actor who will essay the role of a fast runner in the film shares a glimpse of her diet which she has inculcated for the movie. The post has Taapsee sitting on a swing while munching a dish to her heart's content. The actor has opted for a no-makeup look and can be seen sporting a black top along with grey pants.

She then went on to give some details behind her dish in the caption of the post. The Thappad actor wrote that this is how her prepping for Rashmi Rocket looks like. Taapsee further wrote that she is starting off her day with a carb-rich breakfast which is planned by nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. The actor added that Munmun has also advised her that for working towards an athletic body, one does not need to only consume proteins. She went on to say that to achieve the same, one has to maintain a fine balance on their diet.

Apart from this, the actor even shared her happiness of getting back to the sets sometime back where she shared a sneak peek from her dressing room. Taapsee reposted the video shared by her stylist Amandeep Kaur where the actress can be seen getting ready for her shot. Meanwhile, in the film Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee will play the titular role of a girl called Rashmi who runs at a great speed for which the locals from her village give her the nickname of 'rocket'. Her character from the movie will be hailing from Kutch, in Gujarat. Akarsh Khurana will be directing the film. The movie has been penned by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon.

(Image credit: Taapsee Pannu/ Instagram)

