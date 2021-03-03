Saba Pataudi Shares Unseen Family Portrait With Saif And Soha On Instagram | See Picture

While Saba Pataudi is one of the few people in her family who has not stepped into films and the spotlight, she is quite popular and active on social media. Her social media has many family pictures with her niece and siblings, but the latest picture shared by her is one of the unseen clicks that shows her and her siblings in the lap of their mother Sharmila Tagore. Saba shared a picture of the framed with a pun in her caption, which was soon followed by compliments from her followers.

Saba Pataudi shares unseen family portrait

Saba Pataudi has shared a number of pictures from their past featuring her parents Sharmila and Mansoor, but the latest picture that she has shared would be one of the few pictures that features her along with her siblings Saif and Soha from childhood. The picture shared by her is in turn a framed portrait, which shows her and Soha seated on their mother Sharmila’s lap, while Saif was seated in the back, smiling for the camera. Saba wrote in the caption, “FRAMED with LOVE ðŸ’— Family pictures are the BEST. Childhood memories... ðŸ’žðŸ¤—ðŸ˜˜”.

Her followers complimented this rare picture and asked her to share more such pictures from her childhood. Saba also shared a few other posts, which also had pictures of her mother and siblings from the olden times. Some of the other pictures shared by Saba from the olden days also include Saif’s older pictures with his children when they were small, and some of them even feature other Bollywood celebrities that Sharmila Tagore has worked with.

While both of her siblings, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan decided to enter films and act, Saba has stayed away from films. She has made her career as a professional jewellery designer and has kept her personal life away from the spotlight. She often posts pictures of some of the vintage jewellery designs as well. She has also been given the position of ‘Mutawalli’ of Auqaf-e-Shahi, which is the charitable trust owned by the Pataudi family.

