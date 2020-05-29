Sacred Games' Rajshri Deshpande Works With Volunteers & NGOs To Help Farmers Amid Lockdown

Actor Rajshri Deshpande has co-ordinated with her volunteers and NGOs to aid farmers during the pandemic. In her recent interview with a leading news portal, the Sacred Games fame actor narrated her journey from being stuck in Kerala for 50 days to looking after the safety of her volunteers. For the unversed, Rajshri Deshpande is now back to Maharashtra and hoping to provide hands-on help.

Rajshri Deshpande stands by her volunteers

Interestingly, a leading news portal has quoted the Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande in their recent report. Rajshri Deshpande said that it was a roller coaster ride from Kerala to the border of Karnataka while adding that she spent her initial days in her hometown Aurangabad. In further conversation, she added that her volunteers are working day and night and it's her responsibility to stand by them. She also mentioned that she has reached Mumbai and quarantined herself.

She has extended a hand to help people to survive the drought, lockdown, and the recent swarm of desert locusts. Elaborating about the same, she also talked about the challenges that are making farmers panic amid the lockdown. Locusts are not in our control, added the actor.

The report quoted her saying that farmers are worried about fruits being damaged and the huge losses they would incur in an already stumbling economy. Amid this, she revealed that her team has converted sugarcane industries into sanitizer factories to provide employment to farmers in Aurangabad. Concluding her conversation, Rajshri said that it is a win-win for farmers as they will get employment.

For the unversed, apart from being an actor, Rajshri Deshpande has often dedicated her time extensively to humanitarian causes. Reportedly, in 2018, she founded the Nabhangan Foundation to broaden her efforts towards sustainable village development. And, since the last three years, she has been a core member of Citizens For Tomorrow, actor Juhi Chawla's NGO against plastic pollution.

Talking about the professional front, she was recently seen in Hotstar's original film Kanpuriye. She played a significant character in the film starring Vijay Raaz, Aparshakti Khurana, and Divyendu Sharma, among many others. She was also seen in a short role in the Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink. After leaving everyone in the awe for her performance in Netflix's Sacred Games, she will again light up the screen with the film Choked, which will stream on the same OTT platform from June 5, onwards.

