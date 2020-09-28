'Footfairy' Trailer Starring Sagarika Ghatge-Gulshan Promises To Be A Gripping Thriller

Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge starrer Footfairy is all set to become the first movie to air directly on TV amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will reportedly air on &Pictures on October 24, 2020, and a week later it will start streaming online. The makers of the movie recently released the trailer of the film, which is making rounds on the internet.

Footfairy trailer

The film is written and helmed by Kanishk Varma, while it's shot and edited by Pratik Deora. Going by the trailer, Gulshan Devaiah can be seen playing the role of a cop, who is charged with tracking down and arresting a serial killer who’s periodically hunting down women and also cutting their legs.

Moreover, Kunaal Roy Kapur is apparently the prime suspect in this whole situation. However, the trailer shows how he manages to convince everyone that he’s not the killer. And since time is running out, it’s up to Gulshan Devaiah to trust on his gut or the word of a person he doesn’t know anything about to find the real murderer. Overall, the trailer has a dark tone and promises to be an intriguing mystery thriller.

About the film Foorfairy

Set against the backdrop of the city of dreams, Mumbai, the edge-of-the-seat psychological crime thriller is an intriguing cat and mouse chase between a CBI officer (Gulshan) and a mysterious serial killer with an absurd fetish. Written and directed by Kanishk Varma, this edgy and gripping movie features the versatile actor Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge in leader roles. This murder mystery will explore the dark side of how far an absurd obsession can make you go.

A few days back, while announcing the release date, the &Pictures channel also shared the short video with the caption: “One wrong turn aur aapki Footfairy ke saath mulakat ho sakti hain” (sic). The video shows the crime scenes and the prints left by the serial killer Footfairy. Take a look at the motion poster below:

About the lead actors

Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for playing vital roles in Shaitan, Hate Story, and Hunterrr, was last seen in Netflix’s Ghost Stories. The movie was the third in an array of anthology movies from Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap, being preceded by Bombay Talkies in the year 2013 and Lust Stories in the year 2018. On the other hand, Sagarika Ghatge, who made her debut with Chak De India!, last appeared onscreen in the film Irada in 2017.

