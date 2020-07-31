Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Drive' Is Connected To This Major Production House & It's Not YRF

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Drive was embroiled in quite a bit of controversy. The movie also had trouble releasing and the makers dropped it on an OTT platform instead. However, what one may not know is that Drive was bankrolled by another major production house and not Yash Raj. Here's what this is about.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dharma connection

Unlike popular belief, Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive is not a YRF production. Instead, the movie has been bankrolled by Dharma Productions. In fact, this is how Sushant Singh Rajput and Karan Johar crossed paths in the showbiz on the work front.

Drive (announced way back in 2017) released in 2019 and faced a lot of issues including trouble with its release date. The movie was forced to release on Netflix due to other issues. Drive movie's cast includes late Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead with Sapna Pabbi, Vikramjeet Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and others in important roles. It has been helmed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Drive is an action-packed film with heists, robbers, and illegal car racing. The plot revolves around a person called King whom the Indian government is trying to nab for quite some time. Things begin to accelerate when an unknown individual appears in the equation and loyalty is tested.

In other news, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and a few celebrities have cited work issues with Dharma and other notable films being the reason for the actor's suicide. To this end, Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta had been summoned by the Mumbai police for questioning. According to reports, he was also carrying the contract copy of Drive that was signed with Sushant.

Karan Johar's manager was also summoned by the police and sources also claim that Johar himself might be summoned with a week. Previously, YRF productions were also asked to submit a copy of their contract with Sushant Singh Rajput. They had collaborated for only two films out of a three-film contract.

In recent developments, Sushant Singh Rajput's family has lodged an FIR with the Bihar police against Rhea Chakraborty. Four members of the Bihar police team have arrived in Mumbai to assist in the investigation. In an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief, Arnab Goswami, Ankita Lokhande made some strong statements on the case and revealed that Rhea was harassing Sushant before his death.

Image credit: Apoorva Mehta Instagram, sushant___singh___rajput Instagram

