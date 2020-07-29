Sahil Vaid on nepotism in B'wood: 'Star kids don't know real struggle to become an actor'

Several debates around favoritism and nepotism in Bollywood caught fire and started beaming at the forefront after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Actor Sahil Vaid, who played the role of Sushant’s best friend JP in Dil Bechara, recently spoke exclusively with Republicworld and gave his take on the privileges of being a star kid and the advantages they get in the industry. Sahil who has done prominent films like Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya, Badrinath ki Dulhaniya and many more also revealed the advantages of having a godfather in the film fraternity.

Sahil Vaid shares his views on struggles to become an actor

Sahil who hails from a middle-class family revealed that his struggles and craving for good work have made him a better actor, unlike the star kids. Talking about the same, he said, “I feel sorry for them. The circumstances and difficult life that I had over the years have made me a good actor. I come from a lower-middle-class family where educating myself was quite a challenging thing. So going through that whole process has made me a good actor. I have seen the best and the worst. But at the same time, not just star kids but people who have rich parents if they get everything on a platter, then it is difficult for them to understand how it feels to be hungry for work and not having that amount of money to serve their own needs.”

Sahil added, “When I watched Udta Punjab I was really blown away by the performance of Alia Bhatt. Because I know she had to work really hard as she has never seen Bihari girls working in the field. She must have had to work hard getting that dialect, tone, and get into the shoes of the character really well. And on the other hand, someone like me who belongs to such lands, from a small town, I have interacted with women like those. If the star kids are talented, they will stick and people will love them.

Sahil Vaid also expressed his feelings of having an upper hand in the industry and said that these things prove to be an advantage for a star kid who can take guidance from their parents, unlike the outsiders. Throwing light on the same, the actor said, “Having a godfather in the industry has an upper hand as it becomes easy for the actor to seek guidance from him and choose what is right. Alia Bhatt for instance has grown up with Mahesh Bhatt and that’s a real privilege. Someone who has made films all his life and probably there might be times when Alia was small and used to accompany her father on sets. She would ask questions and get those answers straight from the horse’s mouth. Questions about shorts, composition, blocking, and many more technicalities, these children catch on very fast and quickly because they have seen that happening. Having someone helps and there is no denying.”

Adding, further, the 33-year-old actor also said that these kinds of privileges are happening since ages and there is no harm it. Sahil also confessed that in the future, he will also do the same for his own children and would also help them out in trying to bag good roles. “Tomorrow if I have children, will I not guide them? Will, I not tell them what is good and bad acting? Would that be nepotism? Of course, it will be. All I can do is call a casting director and tell them that my children aspire to be an actor kindly audition them. So what my children do in the audition is up to them.”

“I remember Rishi Kapoor sir came to my film school as a guest lecturer and took a session. There was someone from the audience who asked him about how much he helps his son Ranbir Kapoor in his career? He then said that ‘Ranbir is only my biological son. His career is his headache as I have my own career to take care of. Yes, I guide him, if he has questions, I answer them,’” Sahil recalled.

