Salman Khan And Saiee Manjrekar Feature In A Romantic Song From 'Dabangg 3'

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to release tomorrow i.e December 20, 2019. Now, just a day before the film's release, makers have released a heartwarming song. The song is titled Awara and is picturised on Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. Dabangg film franchise is also known to have some of the best romantic songs like Dagabaaz Re and Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, this time around singers Salman Ali and Muskaan have voiced the soulful song Awara. The song has been directed by the music director duo Sajid-Wajid and penned down by lyricists Sameer Anjan and Sajid. Check out the song below.

Awara song from Dabangg 3

Fans react to Awara song from Dabangg 3

One of the best song of this decade. #Awara 💞 My favorite! The beauty of this video is, Salman is looking so natural in it. Can't take my eyes off from him.

Saiee - Salman are the best pair of the year for sure ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MqnBl1Vkhq — 🦋 (@SalmanIsMyIdol) December 19, 2019

Such a beautiful song best from the album and one of best romantic song of this year for me #awara is best song of this year Salman Khan looking damn handsome, saiee sooo adorable ❤❤#Dabanng3 from tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5RenNIza1v — being Haider (@beingsaiee_love) December 19, 2019

