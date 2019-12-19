The Debate
Salman Khan And Saiee Manjrekar Feature In A Romantic Song From 'Dabangg 3'

Bollywood News

Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar have featured in a romantic song titled 'Awara' from the latest instalment in the 'Dabangg' franchise. Read below for more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to release tomorrow i.e December 20, 2019. Now, just a day before the film's release, makers have released a heartwarming song. The song is titled Awara and is picturised on Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. Dabangg film franchise is also known to have some of the best romantic songs like Dagabaaz Re and Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, this time around singers Salman Ali and Muskaan have voiced the soulful song Awara. The song has been directed by the music director duo Sajid-Wajid and penned down by lyricists Sameer Anjan and Sajid. Check out the song below. 

Also read: Saiee Manjrekar: The Dabangg 3 star's best photos that will give you style goals

Awara song from Dabangg 3 

Also read: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar wish fans in Kannada during Bengaluru promotions

Fans react to Awara song from Dabangg 3

Also read: Salman Khan turned scriptwriter for 'Dabangg 3' and here's HOW he got the idea!

Also read: 'Dabangg 3': Sonakshi Sinha is the perfect Rajjo in quirky Masaba Gupta saree; see pic

Also read: Salman Khan hopes Tamil audience will accept him after watching Dabangg 3

 

 

 

