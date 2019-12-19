Saiee Manjrekar Reveals Her Favourite Films Of Co-star Salman Khan

Saiee Manjrekar will be making her acting debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. The film is much-anticipated by fans, where Saiee will be seen playing Salman's love interest. Read more to know about Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar starrer, Dabangg 3.

In an interview with a news portal, Saiee revealed that before Salman Khan became Saiee Manjrekar’s co-actor, the Dabangg 3 debutant knew Khan as her father’s friend. She says he was one of her favourite people as a kid, and she always called him Salman sir because there was always that respect for him. Manjrekar named Hum Aapke Hain Kaun!, Tere Naam and Bajrangi Bhaijaan as some of her favourite Salman films. She says her favourite memory of the superstar is of him helping her learn to drive a BB car when she was a kid. Saiee has always been on the sets of a Bollywood since she was a kind and she says that made her choose her career path as an actor. She also explained that when her mother was an actor and as soon as Mahesh Manjeraker called ‘cut’, she would be next to her, talking normally which was very fascinating for her as a child.

Saiee Manjrekar and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

In order to get the fans really excited, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share the new promo and this is not the first time he has done that. Before this promo, the star also shared three different promos which featured different characters from the film. The film directed by the legendary choreographer, Prabhudheva and is supposed to hit the cinemas on December 20 and the makers of the film have been releasing some promo clips from the film. They have released four dialogue promos all featuring different prominent characters from the film. How the film fares at the box office, remains to be seen.

