Saif Ali Khan Recalls How His Luck Landed Him In The World Of Cinema; Read

Saif Ali Khan, son of actor Sharmila Tagore, kickstarted his journey with Yash Chopra's Parampara, that got released in the year 1993. Despite his film background, Saif Ali Khan has revealed that he never wanted to be an actor. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Saif Ali Khan revealed it was luck and chance that got him in the industry

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Saif was asked if he had decided in the beginning itself to enter the film industry or it just happened by chance. He replied by saying that things did not fall into place easily but he felt lucky at that point as during his childhood he was clueless regarding his career. But after he arrived in Mumbai for work purpose, he realised that acting was meant for him and since then there has been no looking back for the actor.

The Dil Chahta Hai actor has clearly said that he landed in the world of cinema purely by chance. He said he was very sure he wasn't fit for a corporate job. He further added he made a small appearance with his parents in the Gwalior Ad.

Soon after that, he got a call from Anand Mahindroo for an offer for a movie. His mother encouraged him to take the chance and make use of the opportunity by accepting the role. However, the project did not progress well.

Saif recalled having his own share of bad experiences during the initial years of his career. He said that people assumed that being a star kid, it was easy for him to enter the industry but according to him, he had a shaky start even then.

