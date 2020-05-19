Saif Ali Khan's Inspiring Dialogues From His Movies 'Race' & 'Bullet Raja'

Saif Ali Khan is a remarkable actor, popular for fitting in every character, perfectly. From playing characters of a free-spirit person in movies like Cocktail and Jawaani Jaaneman to his dead-serious characters in movies Omkara and Agent Vinod, the actor has managed to win hearts. Apart from his characters, Saif Ali Khan is also popular for his dialogues. Take a look at some of the most famous dialogues from his movies.

Saif Ali Khan's best dialogues from his movies

Bullett Raja

Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Bullett Raja starred Sonakshi Sinha, Saif Ali Khan and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. The film is about a man who turns a gangster because of the flawed system. Saif Ali Khan was seen as the gangster, Bullett Raja. Here are some of his most inspiring quotes from the film.

If a priest is hungry then he is Sudama, if he understands then he is Chanakya and if he is angry then he is Ravana

Don't do anything that will dishonor me ... if I get mad, then I will give your body a lot of pain by hitting you ... and then I'll kill you

What to do with this bad habit of mine ... I stand in front of the doors of hell and commit a sin

Race

Race was a multi-starrer film, starring Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film is about two brothers who fall in love with the same woman and try to kill each other to inherit the insurance money. Here are some of his best dialogues from the film.

If someone takes my life after defeating me, I am ok with that ... but, I never give a second chance to a cheater

You never won ... because you always thought about defeating me ... and I never lost ... because I always thought about winning

Race 2

Sequel to the first film, Race 2 starred John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Race 2 is about a gangster who befriends a businessman to seek revenge for his dead wife. Saif Ali Khan delivered some of his best dialogues in this film, read.

Race hamesha meri thi aur meri hi rahegi ... kyun ki main is race ka sabse purana khiladi hoon

The older the revenge ... the more dangerous it gets

The eye must not be on the arrow ... it must be on the target

