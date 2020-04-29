Saif Ali Khan Mourns The Death Of 'most Natural Actor' Irrfan Khan, Sends Prayers For Kin

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the death of actor Irrfan Khan earlier on Wednesday. The 'Omkara' actor, who isn't on social media yet, conveyed his message through his spokesperson where he hailed Irrfan as 'the best, most watchable and most natural actor'. He also pronounced his grief by stating that he was too young to pass away.

Have a look:

"I have always thought of Irrfan Khan as perhaps the best, most watchable and most natural actor of our times. He was way too young to go. Very very sad news . My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, and family. May god bless his soul."

Read | WATCH: Arnab Goswami's tribute to actor, creative genius Irrfan Khan

Saif Ali Khan's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked in Irrfan's last film Angrezi Medium, also took to her social media and expressed her grief through a deeply touching post. She shared a still from the Homi Adajania film where everyone can be seen laughing and happy. She wrote, "It was an absolute honour sir 🙏🏻 Rest in peace ❤️"

Have a look:

Read | Irrfan Khan's death: Farhan Akhtar says 'thank you for wonderful memories'

Irrfan Khan was laid to rest in Mumbai on Wednesday after his family confirmed his death in the morning. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for colon infection where he breathed his last. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and got treated in UK. After his return from the UK, he had starred in Angrezi Medium, that released on March 13.

Read | Irrfan Khan passes away: Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, other stars heartbroken by news

A National Award for Paan Singh Tomar, Padma Shri honour and roles in Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay, which was his debut, and high-profile Hollywood releases like Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Life of Pi, The Namesake and Inferno and critically acclaimed films Haasil, Maqbool, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium were among highlights of his career.

Read | Deepika Padukone at loss of words on Irrfan Khan's death, posts black screen, broken heart

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.