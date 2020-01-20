Top Saif Ali Khan Movie Songs That We'd Love To See Sara Ali Khan Recreate

The Love Aaj Kal trailer recently dropped and netizens are going crazy over it. The romantic drama is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Love Aaj Kal’s movie title was one of the most anticipated ones last year until it was confirmed recently. This movie will not be a sequel to the original one; instead, it will have its own story arc. Interestingly, we saw various details in this movie which made us nostalgic, like the song Ahoon Ahoon and Twist.

The trailer revolves around Kartik and Sara’s love affair. You can also see the timelines switching in the Love Aaj Kal trailer which looks like it will make things interesting. The movie is set to be released on Valentine’s Day this year. The second half of the trailer gave us the remake of two of Saf Ali Khan’s songs which are Ahoon Ahoon and Twist. Sara is doing good picking up after her dad, it seems. Even her movie Simmba featured one of the classic songs of Bollywood Aankh Maare. Let’s take a look at three party songs from Saif Ali Khan's movies that we would like to see in Sara Ali Khan's movies.

Dooriyan

Sung by Mohit Chauhan, this is one of the most popular songs from Saif Ali Khan’s original Love Aaj Kal. This way was way popular back in the 2010s. Sara and Kartik would look great as a pair in this one in the movie.

Party On My Mind

This is from the movie Cocktail which was released eight years ago. This song was quite popular back when the movie was released and it stuck around for some time as well. Sara and Kartik’s eclectic energy matches the tone of this song and the couple would look great.

Angreji Beat

This is a popular party song. It was sung by Gippy Gerwal and Honey Singh. This is another song which we would love to see recreated by Sara Ali Khan as the actor’s energy is all over the place.

