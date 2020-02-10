Saif Ali Khan's Negative Roles Prove He's A Versatile Performer

Saif Ali Khan is an Indian actor and producer who is popularly known for his work in Bollywood films. The actor started his career in 1993 with Yash Raj’s film, Parampara. Over the years, Saif Ali Khan has been featured in many films for different types of roles. From portraying a supportive friend in Dil Chahta Hai to a family man in Ta Ra Rum Pum, Saif is counted among one of the industry's most versatile actors who does justice to their characters. The actor has given some terrific performances in a negative role as well which he is to be remembered for. Here is a list of negative roles played by Saif Ali Khan in Bollywood films which left a mark on his career.

Saif Ali Khan in a negative role

Omkara

Omkara was an adaptation of Shakespeare’s play, Othello. Saif Ali Khan was seen in a negative role in the movie where he played the character of Langda Tyagi. He was an ambitious man and felt betrayed when he was not picked up as a successor for the person he used to work for. Saif Ali Khan’s role in the movie received a lot of praise and critical acclaims.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero is a biographical period action film starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol. Saif Ali Khan portrayed the role of Uday Bhan Singh, who was a fort keeper fighting against the Maratha legacy. The character of Saif Ali Khan received a lot of critical acclaims. In an interview with a media portal, he told them that he loves to play grey roles once in a while and looks forward to doing a variety of such roles in the future.

Kya Kehna

The movie starred Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh in lead roles. The movie is a drama film revolving around teenage pregnancy. Saif Ali Khan was portrayed as a womaniser who jilts Preity Zinta’s character and leaves her when she announces she is an expecting mother. Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of his character was appreciated by audience and critics.

