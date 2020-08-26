Saif Ali Khan Reveals His Idea Of A Perfect 50th Birthday And Ideal Gift; Details Inside

Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated his 50th birthday on August 16. The actor had a mini celebration with his family at home due to the pandemic. On NoFilterNeha, he opened up about his ideal 50th birthday and what according to him is the perfect gift for the occasion.

Saif Ali Khan's idea of a perfect 50th birthday party

Saif Ali Khan on NoFilterNeha said, "I think my ideal 50th is like a lot probably like my 49th. When you start making lists, you get into a lot of trouble like some people". He recalled how last year one of his friends had a grand 50th birthday celebration with a masquerade party. People came from all over India and one even arrived on a camel. But that is not how Saif envisions his birthday.

Saif Ali Khan, however, will only be happy with a nice dinner. Last year, he said, a few of his very close friends had joined him, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur for a nice home-cooked dinner. They had rented a villa in the English countryside and apart from missing his mother, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif otherwise had a good time.

The Scared Games actor continued, "A couple of close friends where you can focus is more my scene than a rager". Talking about the current trend of Zoom parties, Saif Ali Khan said that the idea is indeed good and it helps connect with others. But for him, a one-on-one conversation is more ideal. A nice little dinner with good food and family works best for him. According to him, when one starts inviting friends, the list goes on and there's always the chance of offending someone.

What is Saif Ali Khan's idea of a perfect 50th birthday gift?

Saif Ali Khan also opened up about his idea for a perfect gift on his 50th birthday. He revealed that something from his mother, Sharmila Tagore's cupboard would be an ideal gift for him. An old tablecloth or one of her paintings, an old model ship. His favourite, however, seems to be "nice first edition, maybe a book bound by a local Bombay book dealer but in a slightly nicer leather with a little engraving on it".

