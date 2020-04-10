Saif Ali Khan's 'Parineeta': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Saif Ali Khan’s classical period drama Parineeta received high praise from critics. The plot of the movie was based on the novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay written in 1914. The film was shot in Kolkata. It was the directional debut film of Pradeep Sarkar. The screenplay was written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film received numerous accolades, Saif Ali Khan's performance was particularly praised. So check out some trivia about the film, Parineeta. Read on to know more details:

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Replaced Aamir Khan In 'Omkara'; Check Out Other Trivia About The Epic Film

Saif Ali Khan's Parineeta: Trivia

The song Kasto Mazza was shot on the train. It was the same train that Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore was riding in the film Aradhana in 1969.

Initially, Vidhu Vinod Chopra was not convinced to cast Saif Ali Khan as Shekhar in the film, he thought he was not that strong enough as an actor yet. However, with Saif and Pradeep Sarkar's insistence, Chopra realized that he was the perfect choice.

Abhishek Bachchan was originally cast as Shekhar, but later Saif was cast for the film.

Akshaye Khanna turned down Saif Ali Khan's role and later regretted it.

The flick is based on the novel of the same name by Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay published in 1971.

Saif Ali Khan revealed that his social life was ruined while working on this project because Vidhu Vinod Chopra used to make him work from morning to next day evening, for about 40 hours.

Saif Ali Khan sang the part of the title song Piyu Bole.

Parineeta is the debut movie of Vidya Balan.

The casrt of the film -- Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan -- was next seen in Eklavya 2007.

Dia Mirza and Raima Sen had small roles but signed the film as they liked the script and story.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Sacred Games' Character Trivia That Fans Need To Know

Also Read: Interesting Trivia About Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Talaash: The Hunt Begins..'

Also Read: Akshay Kumar & Anushka Sharma Starrer 'Patiala House': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.