Saif Ali Khan's 'Pataudi Palace' Worth ₹800 Crores Has Over 150 Rooms, See Pics

Saif Ali Khan is not only a renowned and popular Bollywood superstar but he also lives a lavish lifestyle. In fact, Saif Ali Khan even owns an entire palace to his name. The house, named Pataudi Palace, was the property of the Nawab of Pataudi before it was rented to a hotel chain. However, Saif Ali Khan managed to reclaim the Pataudi Palace and refurbished the entire place after the death of his father.

Check out Saif Ali Khan's massive royal palace

[Image credit @varun.___]

Saif Ali Khan's grand palace is also known as Ibrahim Kothi. The massive palace is located in the town of Pataudi, which is in the Gurgaon district of Haryana. The palace is renowned for its royal and fanciful decorations. The palace is full of long hallways, grand archways and gorgeous gardens. The luxurious gardens are also full of beautiful waterfalls and a huge swimming pool. Several expensive paintings also adorn the walls of the Pataudi Palace.

[Image credit @homecanvas]

[Image credit @theculturegully]

[Image credit @karishmasamat]

Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace is spread across 10 acres. Moreover, the palace has a whopping 150 rooms. There are seven dressing rooms, bedrooms, and billiard rooms. Pataudi Palace is also full of grand palatial drawing rooms and dining rooms. Saif Ali Khan's is valued to be around â‚¹800 crores.

The Pataudi Palace was designed by Robert Tor Russell in the '90s. The gorgeous estate was modelled after Imperial Delhi’s colonial mansions. Austrian architect Karl Molt von Heinz helped Robert Tor Russell design the palace for the Nawab of Pataudi.

The palace decorations were much more exquisite and luxurious before Saif Ali Khan repossessing it. When the actor took ownership of the estate, he felt that the exquisite decorations were not comfortable for a family. Which is why the actor hired interior designer Darshini Shah to refurbished the palace.

[Image credit @allgupshup]

[Image credit @kareenakapoor.arabic]

The Palace was also used as a set for several Bollywood films. Some movies filmed in Pataudi Palace include Eat Pray Love, Mangal Pandey, Veer Zara, Gandhi: My father and Mere Brother ki Dulhan. Saif Ali Khan and his family visit the palace at least once a year.

[Promo Image from @varun Instagram]

