Tanhaji Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn Starrer Ends Its Run At ₹279.50 Crores

Bollywood News

Tanhaji box office collections have evidently been outstanding as it earned over ₹275 crores at the Indian box office. Read below to know the collection details

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
tanhaji box office

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was evidently one of the biggest films of the year. The film went on to achieve milestones after milestones at the domestic and global box office and emerged as Ajay Devgn's biggest hit to date. The film had a box-office collection of ₹100 crores in just six days since its release and has now reportedly ended its domestic run at the box office with a total of over ₹275 crores.

Also read: Ajay Devgn & 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' crew cancel shoot as Film City shuts door

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collections

The film had crossed the prestigious ₹250 crore mark in 24 days since it released. Besides this, the film also earned love from both critics and audiences alike. With ₹279.50 crores under Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's kitty, it is the biggest film ever in both Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's careers.

Also read: Ajay Devgn celebrates #2YearsofRaid with an UNSEEN BTS video; watch

Also read: Ajay Devgn to Kunal Kemmu, Bollywood celebs wish Rohit Shetty on his birthday

Also read: Ajay Devgn has the sweetest birthday wish for Aamir Khan, calls him 'lucky mascot'

Also read: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji runs successfully at BO even after 2 months, here's the total profit

 

 

 

