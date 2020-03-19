Tanhaji Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn Starrer Ends Its Run At ₹279.50 Crores

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was evidently one of the biggest films of the year. The film went on to achieve milestones after milestones at the domestic and global box office and emerged as Ajay Devgn's biggest hit to date. The film had a box-office collection of ₹100 crores in just six days since its release and has now reportedly ended its domestic run at the box office with a total of over ₹275 crores.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collections

The film had crossed the prestigious ₹250 crore mark in 24 days since it released. Besides this, the film also earned love from both critics and audiences alike. With ₹279.50 crores under Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's kitty, it is the biggest film ever in both Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's careers.

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15

₹ 225 cr: Day 18

₹ 250 cr: Day 24

₹ 275 cr: Day 42#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 275 cr... Has ample stamina, despite new films invading the marketplace week after week + limited screens and shows... [Week 7] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 63 lakhs, Sun 74 lakhs. Total: ₹ 276.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

