Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Leone And Parineeti Chopra On Raksha Bandhan: B'wood Recap For Aug 23

Parineeti Chopra Shares Throwback Picture On Rakshabandhan, Features In A Different Hairdo

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, several Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts to share pictures with their siblings. Actors including Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, and others posted some adorable throwback pictures on the occasion and extended their wishes to their siblings and followers. On Monday, August 23, Parineeti Chopra posted a childhood picture on her Instagram account and fans seemed to take interest in the actor’s ‘katori cut’.

Read more

Sunny Leone Shares Adorable Pics Of Daughter Nisha Celebrating Rakhi With Brothers; See

Actor Sunny Leone recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her family and close friends. She took to her official Instagram handle and posted multiple pictures from their celebration at home with her hubby, Daniel Weber, and their children- Nisha, Noah, and Asher. In the pictures, the couple's daughter, Nisha is seen tying rakhis to her two brothers. Take a look.

Read more

'Bhoot Police' Title Track Teaser Unveiled; Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline Groove On Spooky Set

The makers of Bhoot Police have recently released a teaser of the upcoming horror comedy's title track. The teaser video features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez have also dropped the teaser on their official Instagram handle.

Read more

Sidharth Malhotra Resumes Shooting For 'Mission Majnu', Says 'See You In Theatres'

Sidharth Malhotra was most recently seen in the movie Shershaah and was praised for his performance. Basked in the success of his film, Malhotra has begun shoot for his next. The actor took to his Instagram and shared that he had resumed the shoot for his next movie, Mission Majnu.

Read more

Amitabh Bachchan Croons Again For Upcoming Film 'Chehre', Recites Rumi Jafry's Poem

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in the thriller movie called Chehre. The actor recently took to his social media handles and shared the title track of Chehre. Amitabh Bachchan after his movie Silsila and Kabhi Kabhie has yet again lent his voice for the majestic title track of this upcoming film. The actor can be heard reciting a stirring poem written by Rumi Jafry with a powerful punchline.

Read more

IMAGE- PARINEETI CHOPRA, SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM & PTI