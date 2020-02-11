Saif Ali Khan's Best Dance Numbers To Rock The Wedding Season

Saif Ali Khan started his career in 1993, and since then, he has been seen in more than 70 films. He was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman which received mixed reactions from fans and has had an average run at the box office. Just like Jawaani Jaaneman, most of his films also have songs which are loved by fans. Songs like Ole Ole and Daru Desi are some of the best Saif Ali Khan songs to date. Here is a list of Saif Ali Khan wedding dance songs that you can listen to and enjoy this wedding season.

Saif Ali Khan wedding dance songs:

Ole Ole

This Saif Ali Khan song is from the film Yeh Dillagi. In this film, Saif Ali Khan is seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kajol. This song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and captures the essence of a wedding dance song perfectly.

Aahun Aahun

This Saif Ali Khan song is from the film Love Aaj Kal. In this film, Saif is seen romancing Deepika Padukone. This song is a perfect wedding song. You can tap your feet to the Punjabi beats.

Twist

The song is from the movie Love Aaj Kal which became an instant chartbuster when it released in 2008. The beats are still fresh and can definitely set the wedding festivities rolling. The song has also got a rehashed version in the Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Tumhi Ho Bandhu

Tumhi Ho Bandhu celebrates love and frienship. One of the most loved songs from Cocktail, it is definitely one of the best songs which stars Saif Ali Khan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. This song is sung by Neeraj Sridhar & Kavita Seth and wiull definitely give a kick to the wedding celebrations.

(Image courtesy: Saif Ali Khan Facebook)

