Saiyami Kher Reveals How Bollywood Is Treating Her Now After 'dismissing' Her 3 Years Ago

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, rumours began to float that he committed suicide because of nepotism in Bollywood, Many celebrities are also coming forward to talk about it. Recently, Saiyami Kher opened up about being treated differently after the release of Choked and an insight into how Bollywood explains worth. Here's what she said.

Saiyami Kher talks about what was "long overdue"

Saiyami Kher took to her Instagram to pen a note which she wrote was "long overdue". In it, she describes her experience from the failure of her debut film to Choked receiving huge amounts of appreciation. Posting two stills from the sets of Choked, she penned her note in the caption.

Saiyami Kher opened up about how it was rare to have people genuinely feel happy for someone or be there for them during their difficulties. She also said that after the success of Choked, people from the industry, who had earlier "dismissed" her three years ago are calling her to praise her performance. Take a look at the caption.

Saiyami had made her Bollywood debut in the movie, Mirzya which was a modernised take on the old love lore. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office miserably. The movie also starred Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's son.

Also Read: 'Choked' Actor Roshan Mathew Talks About Changing Acting Process For The Netflix Film

Saiyami Kher's post comes during a time when nepotism is a raging topic of debate in Bollywood. Many celebrities who do not have kins in the industry have opened up about how difficult it was for them to survive. Recently, an excerpt from Ayushmann Khurrana's book, Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood, popped up on the internet where he talked about being rejected by Dharma Productions for being an "outsider".

In the portion mentioned above, Ayushmann Khurrana said that he had met the owner of Dharma Production during an award show and approached him for work. The latter willingly handed his office's landline number. However, when Ayushmann had called the office, he was told that Dharma does not work with "outsiders".

Also Read: 'Choked' Ending Explained: How Do Sarita And Sushant Deal With Their 'choked' Treasure?

In other news, Choked is a black comedy that released on Netflix. The movie features Saiyami Kher in the lead role of a middle-class wife, Sarita who struggles to make ends meet as the sole breadwinner in the family. However, things change when she finds a wad of cash clogging her drain.

While she thinks fortune finally smiled on her, soon the demonetisation hits the nation and Sarita's moments of happiness becomes shortlived. Besides Saiyami Kher, the Choked cast consists of Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in key roles.

Watch the Choked trailer here:

Also Read: 'Choked' Review: A Sincere Representation That Hits The Right Chords

Also Read: Choked Netflix Cast: See The Complete Cast List Of The Latest Netflix Film

Also Read: 'Choked' Actor Amruta Subhash Talks About Improvising On The Sets Of Her Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.