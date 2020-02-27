Salman Khan Shoots With 500 Auto-rickshaws In 'Radhe', Gives 'Dabangg' Vibes In BTS Pic

Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of his next Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. All the fans are highly eager to have a glimpse of the movie and are thus following the updates of the film very closely. A picture of Salman from the sets of Radhe has now emerged on social media.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Teaser To Release With Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'?

Salman Khan on sets of Radhe

The picture of Salman Khan from the sets of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai was posted by the cinematographer Ayananka Bose. He shared a picture of Salman sitting in a chequered shirt and shades. Since the picture has been taken from the back, one cannot see Salman's face. Ayananka added in the caption of the post that there is no point in playing a game of guess. But, she still asked her fans to guess who it was. Here is the post:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Trivia From Their Blockbuster Film 'Ek Tha Tiger'

There is yet another piece of information that is circulating on social media regarding Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. A Twitter account of a Salman Khan fan shared that around 500 autorickshaws were seen on the sets. The person also joked that the people of Mumbai suburbs might find traffic smoother now. Another information revealed that the make-up artist Raju Naag will be playing one of the drivers.

ALSO READ | Top Salman Khan Movies That Are Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Another interesting detail was revealed that 500 auto-rickshaws arrived on set to film certain scenes. One of the makeup-artist Raju Naag will be playing one of the drivers. Here is the tweet:

Pic 1: DOP insta story. . .500 Autorikshaws on the set of #Radhe 🔥



Pic 2: Raju Naag makeup artist as Autorikshaw Driver 🙌#RadheEID2020 #RadheYourMostWantedBhai pic.twitter.com/SXPD6qzcCz — ✩🄱🄴🄸🄽🄶 🅂🄰🄷🄸🄻✩ (@salmanic_4ever) February 26, 2020

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Aww-dorable Pictures And Videos With Kids Will Melt Your Hearts

Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai will have its first teaser out on Holi. The film has Salman Khan playing a cop but in a quirky way. It also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff and is directed by Prabhu Deva.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ Teaser To Drop On This Day? Deets Inside

Image Source: YouTube & Ayananka Bose Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.