Salman Khan’s Top 3 Blockbusters From Last Decade That Are Must-watch

Salman Khan is among the top actors in Bollywood today. The actor is known best for the Dabangg roles that he plays. Salman is always appreciated for the excellent acting skills. Salman Khan made his acting debut in the 1989 romantic drama film Maine Pyar Kiya. The star has appeared in more than 70 films as a lead since then. With each passing year, Salman Khan’s performance and choice of films have been getting better. Here are Salman Khan’s top three blockbusters from the last decade. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Salman Khan Wishes Friend Ajay Devgn On His 51st Birthday, Adds A Safety Note

Salman Khan’s top three blockbusters from the last decade

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Salman Khan played the lead character in Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, alongside Katrina Kaif. The plot of the film revolves around the journey of an Indian spy who ends up falling for a Pakistani ISI agent during his mission. The movie was declared a super-hit at the box office and was also received very well by the critics. The film reportedly earned a total of ₹320 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Nephew Abdullah Khan Survived A Truck Accident, Reveals Salim Khan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Salman Khan played the lead character in Kabir Khan’s comedy-drama, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique also played pivotal roles in the film. The plot of the film revolves around Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, a good-for-nothing man but a true devotee of Lord Hanuman, and his emotional journey to unite a Pakistani girl, Munni with her parents against all odds. The movie was declared a super-hit at the box office and it was also well received by the critics. The film reportedly earned a total of ₹969.06 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Most Memorable Love Songs From His Recent Movies

Sultan (2016)

Sultan, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features Salman Khan as the lead character, along with Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a wrestler named Sultan who gives up on wrestling, only to prepare for his come back after a few years. The film is about Sultan's fight to regain his lost glory. The movie was declared a super-hit at the box office and was also received very well by the critics. The film reportedly earned a total of ₹623.33 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

Also Read | Did You Know Salman Khan And Waluscha De Souza Are Family Friends?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.