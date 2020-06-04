Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Give Communal Harmony Message?

Salman Khan's is set to return to the big screen in the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Due to the film's name, many of Salman Khan's fans speculated that it would be about communal harmony. An entertainment portal recently revealed that a source close to Salman Khan spoke about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It was reported that the film will be about a family that believes in every religion, worships every god, and celebrates all communal festivals.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is produced by Salman Khan's good friend and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Farhad Samji, who last directed Housefull 4 is working as the director for the film. In a recent interview with a portal, a source close to Salman Khan revealed details about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali's plot and themes.

The source first talked about Salman Khan's real-life family. He mentioned how Salman Khan's father is a Muslim but his mother is a Hindu. While Helen is a catholic. The source then told the portal that Salman Khan's family in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be very similar to his real-life family. The plot of the film will revolve around communal harmony.

The source further told the portal that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will tell the story of a family that celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour. According to the source, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Salman Khan's homage to the enduring spirit of oneness and brotherhood. The source added that it will be a "counterpoint" to the currently volatile atmosphere in the country.

Moreover, Salman Khan also wants to start filming for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as soon as the lockdown ends countrywide. According to the source, Salman Khan has told Sajid Nadiadwala that they will start filming as soon as the lockdown is over. Further, the source informed the portal that Salman Khan's other project with Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick, will be on hold for the time being. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is the film that they want to complete and release by Eid of 2021.

Salman Khan's special treat for fans on Eid 2020

Just a week ago, on the occasion of Eid 2020, Salman Khan released a brand new song for his fans, titled Bhai Bhai. This song also promoted brotherhood between different religious communities of India. The song was sung by Salman Khan himself and was composed by Bollywood duo Sajid-Wajid.

