Rahul Deshpande Reveals Teaser Of His Upcoming Composition 'Mahatej'

Singer Rahul Deshpande recently released the teaser for his upcoming composition Mahatej. Although the singer did not mention when the project will be out, but he has said that it is ‘coming soon’ on his social media. Check it out:

Rahul Deshpande released a teaser for Mahatej. The teaser gives a preview of his melodious voice as well as showcases the stellar music that will be a part of the track. On his social media posted he mentioned that the full track will be released on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

'Mahatej' teaser

The promo for Mahatej also gives a few details about the project. It has been revealed that Mahatej is composed and produced by Dipesh Varma. It has also been revealed that the music of the composition is mixed and mastered by Vijay Dayal. It mentions that Mehetej features Rahul Deshpande’s melodious voice.

Rahul Deshpande is a well-known classical singer in the Marathi film industry. He is not only a singer but he has also learned how to play the musical instrument tabla. He has judged many singing reality shows on Marathi television channels. Rahul Deshpande has lent his voice in the popular film Katyar Kaljat Ghusali.

To honour the work of his grandfather, Rahul arranges Vasantotsav every year. Rahul Deshpande recently made his debut as an actor in the movie Mee Vasantrao. The movie was based on the life of his grandfather Vasantrao Deshpande. Rahul Deshpande has won many awards and accolades for his melodious voices.

In 2012, the singer was awarded the prestigious Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Award by Lata Mangeshkar. He is the recipient of the Sudhir Phalke Award, which was given to him for his contribution to music at a young age. Rahul Deshpande, in 2016, was awarded the Special Jury Award for best singers in Zee Chitr Gaurav that year.

