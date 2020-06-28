Salman Khan Opposite Kareena Kapoor Or Preity Zinta: Which Pair Has Better Chemistry?

Dabangg actor Salman Khan has worked with many Bollywood divas in his career spanning over three decades. Be it Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor, Preity Zinta or Katrina Kaif, his on-screen chemistry with the leading ladies have always garnered him positive reviews. Also, it is an interesting fact that among all his divas, Salman Khan has done some iconic blockbuster films with Kareena Kapoor and Preity Zinta.

Salman has done numerous films with both Kareena and Preity. Fans of the actor have always loved his on-screen chemistry with these beautiful ladies. Take a look at some factual details to know with whom Salman Khan looks better on the silver screen.

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor

The on-screen chemistry of Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan attracts their fans towards their films. The duo has managed to set the box office records on fire. The pair has also won the hearts of the fans with their impeccable acting skills. Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor were seen in many movies that were declared as super-hit at the box office. Moviegoers have always loved their appearance, and here are their two films which are the most popular ones.

Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in 2015. Bebo was in the lead role with Salman in this Kabir Khan directorial. The flick was a huge commercial success and became the third highest-grossing Indian film. The movie also became the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film with an estimated amount of Rs 969 crores.

Bodyguard was another hit film of Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan together. The rom-com featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles with fascinating drama. Upon release, the flick was a blockbuster at the box-office and became one of the most favourite films of the audience. The film earned an estimated of Rs 234 crores at the box office.

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have been in the entertainment industry for decades now. The hit pair was first seen together in the film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. The rom-com film was directed by Raj Kanwar and also featured Rani Mukerji in a prominent role. The film was the third consecutive hit between Salman Khan and Nadiadwala.

Later in the year 2001, Salman and Preity came together again in the film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, which also starred Rani Mukerji. In this film, Preity falls in love with Salman as she carries the surrogate baby of Salman and Rani. The film garnered mixed to positive reviews.

In the year 2004, Salman was seen sharing screen space with Preity Zinta and Bhumika Chawla in the film titled Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa. The film was the remake of an English film named Return to Me (2000), which featured David Duchovny and Minnie Driver in the lead role. Released in 2008, the film reportedly grossed $326,425 in its opening week. Apart from this, in 2006, Salman played Preity Zinta's husband in Jaan-E-Maan and the film gained mixed reviews.

