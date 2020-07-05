Unseen Pic Of The Day: Salman Khan Spends Quality Time With Salim Khan In A Rare Photo

Actor Salman Khan is known to be quite active on social media. Khan engages with his fans and followers on Instagram and Twitter regularly. He posts photos featuring movie updates and throwback pictures with family members, co-stars, and close friends. Check out this throwback pic of Salman with Salim Khan:

Salman Khan's throwback snap with Salim Khan

Recently, one of Salman Khan’s old photos has surfaced on the internet. An unseen monochrome picture of the actor with his father, Salim Khan has been making rounds on different social media platforms. Check it out:

Source: Salman World UK Instagram

One of Salman Khan’s fan page shared a series of pictures on its Instagram handle. On the occasion of Father’s Day this year, it posted the actor’s unseen photos with his father, Salim Khan. It features young Salman Khan sitting on a carved wooden chair. It seems as if he is having a conversation with Salim Khan, who is sitting right beside him on a similar chair.

In the photo, the father-son duo is relaxing in a balcony or a veranda. The snap showcases a traditionally designed white window, while the back wall flaunts tilework. Salman Khan has donned a loose shirt and tucked it in light-shaded pants. He has accessorized his outfit with a leather belt. The actor has completed his look with a pair of sturdy shoes and has sported long and bouncy hair. Meanwhile, Salim Khan looks more relaxed while sitting crossed-leg. He has removed a boot and looks busy conversing with his son.

Salman Khan's post on Father's Day

Bollywood star Salman Khan also shares pictures with his father on various occasions. He posts a video or photo of Salim Khan on Father’s Day and birthday every year. This time, the actor surprised everyone with a special video montage made of memories. It begins with throwback snaps of Salim Khan.

While some moments are from the sets of his films, others show the video proceeding with sweet memories with his family members. In the caption accompanying his Instagram post, Salman Khan wrote an emotional message for his dad. It read, “Happy father’s Day, the best gift ur father wud want from u is for u to live happily. Kids khush fathers khush''. It means that fathers are happy only when their children are elated.

