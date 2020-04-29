Anil Kapoor's Show '24' Has Some Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On

Quick links:
Anil Kapoor is one of the very few Bollywood actors who have successfully left a mark in Hollywood. From getting a role in Slumdog Millionaire to being a part of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Anil Kapoor has amazed everyone. He even went on to star in the Indian remake of the famous American show 24.
Apart from Anil Kapoor, the Indian remake of the show also starred Tisca Chopra, Sapna Pabbi, Neil Bhoopalam, Anita Raj and many more in lead roles. Read on to know more about some interesting trivia facts about the Anil Kapoor starrer 24-
Read Also: Salman Khan's Movie 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Has Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On
Read Also: Salman Khan's Movie 'Race 3' Has Many Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On
Read Also: Hrithik Roshan, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma Spend Time Playing Indoor Games; See Pics
Read Also: Taapsee Pannu & Sobhita Dhulipala Indulge In Photoshoots at Home Amid Lockdown
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.