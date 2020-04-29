Anil Kapoor's Show '24' Has Some Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On

Anil Kapoor is one of the very few Bollywood actors who have successfully left a mark in Hollywood. From getting a role in Slumdog Millionaire to being a part of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Anil Kapoor has amazed everyone. He even went on to star in the Indian remake of the famous American show 24.

Apart from Anil Kapoor, the Indian remake of the show also starred Tisca Chopra, Sapna Pabbi, Neil Bhoopalam, Anita Raj and many more in lead roles. Read on to know more about some interesting trivia facts about the Anil Kapoor starrer 24-

Check out Anil Kapoor's '24:India' trivia below

24 is one of the most expensive TV shows ever to be produced in the history of Indian Television.

Anil Kapoor who played the role of the main protagonist in the 24: India also played a small yet pivotal role in the original American series of the same name.

24 was described by the Indian and Global media as one of India’s most ambitious TV shows.

Tisca Chopra and Sapna Pabbi’s performances swept everyone off their feet. Tisca played the role of Sapna’s mother but the duo does not have a big age gap. Tisca Chopra and Sapna Pabbi’s age difference is only 12 years.

Anupam Kher played a guest role in the first two episodes of 24.

24: India had two seasons with a total of 48 episodes.

The entire series had two significant directors namely Abhinay Deo and Rensil D'Silva.

Check out the trailer of Anil Kapoor starrer 24 here below.

