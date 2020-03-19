Salman Khan's Net Worth Puts His Mass Appeal In TV & Films Into Perspective

Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors of the Bollywood industry. In the past decade, most of his movies have entered the 100 Crore club. The actor, apart from having a successful career in films, is a skilled painter and a singer. He has worked as a playback singer for songs like Hangover, Main Hoon Hero Tera and many more. Moreover, he has hosted reality shows, game shows and is regularly seen as the face of various brands. Read on to know about the actor's net worth as reported by various media portals.

Salman Khan's net worth

As reported by various media portals, Salman Khan's net worth is $ 310 million (1900 crore Indian rupees). The actor has successfully hosted several seasons of Bigg Boss and became the highest-paid television host of India. The actor allegedly charges Rs. 11 crore per episode after the TRP the reality show started receiving from its season 11. It has also been reported that he charges Rs. 7-8 crore per brand endorsement.

Salman Khan owns a flat in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra which costs around Rs. 16 crore. He also owns a triplex apartment in another part of Bandra which is believed to be around Rs 80 crore. Apart from these, he has a 100-acre property in Gorai which has a 5 BHK farmhouse and has a private yacht which is now worth Rs. 3 crore.

