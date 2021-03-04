Sambhav Jain To Play Cop In Thriller Drama 'Rudrakaal', Series To Air From March 7

Actor Sambhav Jain who was seen in MX PLayer's Sweet and Sour web series Becharey, will now be a part of an upcoming web series Rudrakaal. The series is currently streaming on Disney+ Hostar and will also air on Star Plus from March 7, 2021. This series is produced by Nitin Vaidya under their production Dashami creations. Rudrakaal is directed by Santosh Shetty and stars actors like Bhanu Uday, Shruti Marathe, Flora Saini, Dipannita Sharma, Rajit Kapur among others.

Also Read: Papa Ranjeet Extends Best Wishes To 'Cafe Ranjeet' In Bhopal; Urges To Offer Good Services

Sambhav Jain to join 'Rudrakaal' cast

Talking about his upcoming series Rudrakaal, Sambhav says, "It is finite series based on crime investigative thriller drama. It is a story of an honest and brave DCP Ranjan Chittoda who is investigating the murder mystery of his mentor and find the real culprit." While revealing a glimpse of his character in Rudrakal, the actor said that he will be playing the role of Mahesh, a protege of Ranjan Chittoda, a young cop working in the Mumbai police force who has grown and progressed under Ranjan’s mentorship over the years. He also said that Ranjan is not just a senior officer and a mentor, but also a father-figure to his on-screen character.

Also Read: 'Ranjeet Sir Is Very Cool And Humble', Says 'Becharey' Co-actor Rahul Datta

He further added, "Mahesh’s father Patil died on-duty during an operation led by Ranjan. Ranjan had always held Patil in high regards as a sincere, dutiful cop and has deep regrets for not being able to save his life. And the only way he could pay back his devastated family was by mentoring his orphaned son Mahesh and providing him with the right guidance to be an achiever in life. Mahesh has always considered Rajan more of a Father than a senior officer and any order coming from him is not less than a holy command."

Also Read: Ranjeet To Make His Debut In Web Series In 'Becharey'; Read Details

Sambhav Jain is very excited about this series and also revealed that he has been roped in for the web series Rikshaw which is produced by Shilpa Shetty production. He has also worked in the movie Shamil as a lead character which is a love story located in Himachal. The actor said he is looking forward to giving his best in the opportunities which are given to him as an artist.

Also Read: Dipannita Sharma To Star In 'Rudrakaal'; Here Is What You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.