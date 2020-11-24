Sofia Hayat Finally Opens Up On Being Compared To Sana Khan, Says 'Leave Her Alone'

Popular television actor Sana Khan's wedding was making headlines recently, soon after she called it quits with the showbiz and announced walking on the path of spirituality. However, soon after Sana revealed bidding adieu to the entertainment industry, netizens were quick to compare her to Sofia Hayat as she had similarly announced quitting the glamour world to become a nun in 2016. Now, Sofia has finally opened up about being compared to Sana and slammed netizens for criticising her based on her outfits.

Sofia comes to Sana's defence and asks everyone to 'leave her alone'

In an interview with SpotboyE, Sofia Hayat addressed the backlash she has been receiving for her outfit choices after she announced becoming a nun back in 2016. She also spoke about Sana Khan receiving a lot of flak on social media after she shared her decision of walking the path of spirituality. The singer and television personality urged netizens to leave Sana Khan alone as she's being called the next Sofia Hayat by many.

During her interview with the portal, Sofia expressed being 'fed up' of her comparison to Sana. She spoke about netizens' perspective of spirituality and stated they think spirituality is all about the outfit one wears. The Comedy Nights Bachao star set the record straight that not wearing her nun's outfit every day does not make her less spiritual as she slammed the masses for their low mindedness. Sofia continued saying she is more spiritual in nudity than in being fully dressed. She also revealed not having sex for three years now and spoke about being Mother Sofia and spiritual to date.

Furthermore, the former model also called out people who constantly criticise others as 'hypocrites' and 'fake spiritualists' for judging and talking bad about other individuals. She then urged everyone to leave Sana alone by saying that she has the liberty to do what she wants and when she wants. The 35-year-old also highlighted that the whole planet is a temple and thus one must respect everyone on it. She concluded her statement by asking the ones criticising her to walk in her footsteps to gain some learnings.

