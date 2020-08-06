Sanjana Sanghi Calls Success Of 'Dil Bechara' Trailer 'perfect' Tribute, Thanks Fans

Actor Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram account and celebrated the first month anniversary of the Dil Bechara trailer launch. In the caption, she wrote that the fans have shown immense love for the film. She thanked the audience for accepting Manny and Kizie so well. She shared a picture of herself and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi Gets 'jitters' Before Dil Bechara Trailer Release, Says 'Stomach's Roaring'

Sanjana Sanghi celebrates one month of Dil Bechara trailer

While posting the picture she wrote, “Exactly 1 month ago today, Manny & Kizie were introduced to you all for the very first time with the #DilBecharaTrailer & you instantly made them your own, forever. You also went on to make it THE most LIKED trailer in THE WORLD, EVER?!” She continued by saying, “It’s taken me a month to try and even absorb that, and I still haven’t been able to. Each one of you, THANK YOU, for being so incredibly generous with your love. It’s the only thing that has given strength every single day in this really challenging period. Thank you for making the #DilBecharaFever only grow stronger and stronger with every single passing day.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Trailer Beats Avenger: Infinity War & Endgame Trailers

Sanjana Sanghi then asked her fans if they recalled what she had said a few days back. Sanjana had stated that box-office collection is not the only thing that is necessary to make her film a success. She has added that the love of her audiences is also necessary for making the film a blockbuster. In the post, she mentioned that she had earlier asked her fans to understand that the size of the screen on which the movie is released does not matter at all. She then mentioned that her fans have given the film, Dil Bechara a lot and added that 'this is how you give tribute to a person'.

Sanjana Sanghi wrote that she hopes her Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput is 'looking over and smiling at them'. She used a hashtag for the post saying that she was thinking about him. She also added that she has a good lot of gratitude for how the fans have shown immense love for Dil Bechara trailer.

ALSO READ: Dil Bechara Trailer: SSR's Fans Blame Followers Of Akshay And Salman For Disliking Trailer

(Image Credits: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram)

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi Says 'some Wounds Don't Heal', Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.