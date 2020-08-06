Sanjana Sanghi Calls Success Of 'Dil Bechara' Trailer 'perfect' Tribute, Thanks Fans

Actor Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram account and celebrated the first month anniversary of the Dil Bechara trailer launch. In the caption, she wrote that the fans have shown immense love for the film. She thanked the audience for accepting Manny and Kizie so well. She shared a picture of herself and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram account.
Exactly 1 month ago today, Manny & Kizie were introduced to you all for the very first time with the #DilBecharaTrailer & you instantly made them your own, forever. You also went on to make it THE most LIKED trailer in THE WORLD, EVER?! ðŸ™ŒðŸ» It’s taken me a month to try and even absorb that, and I still haven’t been able to. Each one of you, THANK YOU, for being so incredibly generous with your love. It’s the only thing that has given strength every single day in this really challenging period. Thank you for making the #DilBecharaFever only grow stronger and stronger with every single passing day. Yaad hai? Meine kuch hafton pehle bola tha - Blockbuster hee banani hain, toh aapke pyaar se hee ban jayegi, hamesha Box Office ki zaroorat Nahi hai? Apne dil ko bada rakho, agar screen ka size na bhi ho? Aap sab ne yeh, aur BAHOT kuch kar dikhaya. Isse kehte hain tribute. Hope you’re looking over & smiling upon us. I know you are. #ThinkingOfYou #SushantSinghRajput #Gratitude #Strength @castingchhabra @swastikamukherjee13 @arrahman @roo_cha ____ Posted @withregram • @manny_kizzie_love ðŸ˜
While posting the picture she wrote, “Exactly 1 month ago today, Manny & Kizie were introduced to you all for the very first time with the #DilBecharaTrailer & you instantly made them your own, forever. You also went on to make it THE most LIKED trailer in THE WORLD, EVER?!” She continued by saying, “It’s taken me a month to try and even absorb that, and I still haven’t been able to. Each one of you, THANK YOU, for being so incredibly generous with your love. It’s the only thing that has given strength every single day in this really challenging period. Thank you for making the #DilBecharaFever only grow stronger and stronger with every single passing day.” [sic]
Sanjana Sanghi then asked her fans if they recalled what she had said a few days back. Sanjana had stated that box-office collection is not the only thing that is necessary to make her film a success. She has added that the love of her audiences is also necessary for making the film a blockbuster. In the post, she mentioned that she had earlier asked her fans to understand that the size of the screen on which the movie is released does not matter at all. She then mentioned that her fans have given the film, Dil Bechara a lot and added that 'this is how you give tribute to a person'.
Sanjana Sanghi wrote that she hopes her Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput is 'looking over and smiling at them'. She used a hashtag for the post saying that she was thinking about him. She also added that she has a good lot of gratitude for how the fans have shown immense love for Dil Bechara trailer.
