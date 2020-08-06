Sanjana Sanghi Shares 'one Of The Endless Moments' She'd Do Anything To Relive Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara was released digitally on July 24. The actor Sanjana Sanghi has been quite active on her social media and often shared pictures and videos of her memory from the film's sets. She took to her social media on August 5 to reshare a video shared by the film's director, Mukesh Chhabra. Take a look at the video:

Sanjana Sanghi shares a BTS video from 'Dil Bechara'

In the video, actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi are seen sitting on a couch and rehearsing their lines. Along with them a few other actors and director Mukesh Chhabra are also seen in the video. They are rehearsing their lines from the scene where Sushant takes out a cigarette and Sanjana calls him out and asks him if he thinks he looks cool when he does that.

The actor penned down a long emotional caption along with the post. She wrote, "Moments. Memories. Experiences. Learning. Creation. Liberation. Unison". Talking about the particular moment from the video, Sanjana Sanghi wrote, "Yet another one of the endless moments I’d do anything to relive: Manny, Kizie, Ma-Baba and Durgesh Bhaiya sit down to workshop & do a reading of their favourite script, Dil Bechara. â¤ï¸ðŸ™ #ThinkingOfYou". She further thanked Chhabra for sharing the video.

Along with the actor, fans also got emotional and took to the comments section to react to the video. As many of them dropped the heart emojis, one user wrote, "We really miss you â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Another user wrote, "Miss you Sushant sir ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢". Expressing their love for Dil Bechara, one user wrote, "We love Manny and Kizie BasuðŸ˜˜". (IMAGE SOURCE / INSTAGRAM OF SANJANA SANGHI)

About 'Dil Bechara'

Dil Bechara marks the final film of Sushant Singh Rajput. It also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and Sanjana Sanghi's lead role debut. The film is the official Hindi remake of a John Green novel titled The Fault In Our Stars.

It was earlier made into a Hollywood film that starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The plot of the movie revolves around two cancer patients who fall in love. They try to navigate their way through life despite their illness and try to make the best of what they have.

