Azizi, April The Giraffe's Youngest Calf, Passes Away At Texas Zoo

Azizi, the most recent calf born to April the giraffe at Texas zoo, passed away due to an unexpected and unpreventable condition. The zoo officials recently revealed that Azizi, who was born in March 2019, passed away on Tuesday during his veterinary examination. As per officers of the zoo, the calf was over a year-and-a-half old and recently received treatment for a parasitic issue.

Azizi the giraffe dies at Texas zoo

On Azizi Giraffe's death, Animal Adventure Park also shared a post on their Facebook page which reads, "We join the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park in mourning the loss of Azizi, who passed unexpectedly at their facility on Tuesday. Azizi was the most recent, and last, a calf of April the Giraffe. We know that Azizi's passing could not have been predicted nor prevented. His loss is absolutely devastating to our team, and he will be loved, missed, and cherished by the global Animal Adventure Park community. This news is heartbreaking, and we extend our condolences and support to the facility that Azizi called home. (sic)".

For the unversed, April the giraffe, Azizi's mother, became famous after fans waited for a few months for her to give birth. The mommy giraffe drew more than 232 million YouTube live views from the camera at Animal Adventure Park which is situated in Harpursville, New York. It was during the seven weeks before she finally gave birth to her calf, which was named Tajiri.

It was in June 2019, when Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park announced April started contraceptives. He also said that she retired from the park's breeding program. Moreover, in total, April gave birth five times, and Azizi was her last calf, before being put on contraceptives.

About the Animal Adventure Park

As mentioned on their Facebook page, Animal Adventure is an interactive educational animal park, which is situated in the hills of Harpursville, NY. Their goal is to communicate an appreciation for living things through the use of human beings. The zoo gives some amazing and unique experience of hand-feeding 100s of animals which also includes giraffes, and spotting an emerging kangaroo, and many more. Besides this, every year, many local families, schools, and organisations have invited them to share this beautiful message with their students, residents, and guests. According to their page, they also provide interactive educational shows and parties with their "Zoo to You" programs.

