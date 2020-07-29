Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Refers To Him With Cute Nickname, Sends Birthday Wishes

Sanjay Dutt‘s eldest daughter Trishala took to her social media account and wished her father on his birthday. Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 61st birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, Trishala Dutt mentioned an adorable nickname for her father. She referred to Sanjay Dutt as ‘papa dukes’ on her social media account.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Wishes 'mom' Maanayata With Heartwarming Birthday Post, Trishala Dutt Reacts

Sanjay Dutt's birthday wishes

(Image Credits: Trishala Dutt Instagram)

In the social media post, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala did not just wish her father on his birthday but also prayed for his long and happy life. She also mentioned that she loves him very much and that she will call him soon. She asked her father to have a great birthday as well.

Trishala wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa Dukes @duttsanjay. May God bless you with a long, happy, & healthy life. I love you so so much! to infinity & beyond always & forever. Cheers Pops! - facetime you in a bit!! lol - Have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Trishala Dutt And Maanayata Console Sanjay Dutt Who Misses His Dear Friend Rishi Kapoor

Last month, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Trishala Dutt wished her ‘papa dukes’ Happy Father’s Day and shared an emotional post. She mentioned that she cannot wait to meet him after the pandemic settles down. In the emotional post, she mentioned that her father does not like the fact that she has grown up. However, she added that she will always be his 'little girl'. While concluding the post, Trishala sweetly stated that she is blessed to be his daughter.

Sanjay Dutt’s Birthday gift

Sanjay Dutt surprised his fans by sharing his first look poster from the much-anticipated film, KGF: Chapter 2. In the poster, Sanjay Dutt can be seen essaying the look of a brute warrior. He is seen bowing his head down in front of a sword and is seen sporting some face tattoos. His hair is styled in a few breeds that give his character a savage edge. The poster also mentioned that Sanjay Dutt will play the role of Adheera.

ALSO READ: 'KGF 2': Sanjay Dutt Unveils His Powerful Look As Adheera On 61st Birthday

In a social media post, Sanjay Dutt mentioned that he couldn’t have asked for a better gift. KGF: Chapter 2 will release in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film predominantly stars South Indian superstar Yash. Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt was amongst the first to comment on the post with a happy birthday message. She shared many emojis and wrote that she loves him.

(Image Credits: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram)

ALSO READ: Trishala Dutt Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Her Late Boyfriend On His First Death Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.