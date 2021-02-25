Sanjay Kapoor's Photoshoot Pics Make Fans Ask Him To 'Age', Actor Gives Hilarious Reply

Sanjay Kapoor posted pictures of himself from a photoshoot yesterday, February 24, 2021, saying the shoot was indeed a lot of 'fun'. The two pictures that Kapoor has posted were monochromatic shots of the actor looking very dashing according to his fans. Fans asked the actor if he aged at all as he looked like he was growing younger each day. Sanjay Kapoor, who is known for interacting with his followers, said that the white beard in the pictures was a sign of his old age. Other followers of the actor said that he looked very handsome and gave off ‘bad-boy vibes’. One comment said he looked like a character out of, ‘rebel without a cause’.

Sanjay Kapoor's latest pic leaves fans drooling

Also read: Anil Kapoor Flaunts Biceps As He Pens About 'training', Fans Say 'Ageing Backwards'

The two pictures that Sanjay Kapoor posted, thanking the photographer, saw the actor wearing distressed jeans with a basic white t-shirt. He has worn a black leather jacket over his white tee and completed the look with black shades. Sanjay Kapoor is seen standing in a place that looks somewhat like a photo gallery with pictures lining either side of the wall beside him. In the first picture, Kapoor has posed with both of his hands stretched out as they skimmed the walls on either side of him. The second picture sees Sanjay Kapoor leaning his back into the wall with his leg propped up while he looked down at the camera.

Also read: Shanaya Kapoor Gets A Surprise From Father Sanjay Kapoor, See What It Was

Also read: Maheep Kapoor Celebrates 'belated Wine Day' With Actor & Husband Sanjay Kapoor

A picture that Anil Kapoor had posted on his Instagram earlier post-workout made people remark similar things about the star. They asked him if he ever aged and wondered how he was looking better with every passing year. In the picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen wearing a plain blue muscle t-shirt that highlights the fruits of his regular workout sessions. He is flaunting his sculpted biceps in the picture as he looks away from the camera. His salt-pepper hair adds dignity to his boyish charm, fans said.

In his caption, Anil Kapoor posted words of motivation and positivity. He said, “What I love about training is that it anchors me to something that is consistent and meditative. Life throws so many curve balls at us that it's nice to have something that grounds us, something to keep coming back to. Just make sure that when you get back to training, you do it mindfully and gradually. Build slowly and allow yourself the chance to adjust and grow back into it. One step at a time goes a long way!”.

Also read: Boney Kapoor Opens Up On Making His Acting Debut With The Upcoming Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.