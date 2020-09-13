Sanjay Raut questions Akshay Kumar on Kangana row, 'Is Mumbai important only for money?'

Sanjay Raut has questioned Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar for their silence on Kangana Ranaut’s controversial statements about Mumbai. Highlighting the city ‘giving them everything’, the Shiv Sena leader asked why the star had not come forward over Kangana’s ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ reference to the city. The politician asked if the city was only for the sake of 'minting money' for them.

Sanjay Raut questions Akshay Kumar

Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana wrote that crimes in Mumbai like rape did not make any difference for the Bollywood stars and that the city was ‘only to make money’ for them.

Pointing out the Mumbai-based film industry giving them success, he wrote that ‘half of the film industry’ should have come forward for Mumbai over Kangana's comments. Raut wrote that someone like Akshay Kumar should have spoken up when Kangana ‘compared Mumbai to PoK.’ The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament hoped that at least the film stars should have come ahead and stated that her view was not that of the film industry.

Raut also wrote that Kangana had addressed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the ‘Tu’ pronoun, and claimed that 'Mumbai natives were supporting her.' He even pointed out the ‘insult’ shown by Marathi-speaking Union Ministers by not showing disagreement to her comments.

Kangana vs Shiv Sena face-off

Kangana Ranaut had asked if Mumbai had become ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ when Raut asked her not to return to Mumbai, amid her attack at Mumbai Police over the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and her statement that she won’t accept protection from the force amid her allegations of Bollywood-drug mafia nexus. This was followed by the Queen star daring anyone to stop her, and announcing that she will be returning to Mumbai (she had been in Manali since COVID-19 lockdown) on September 9.

A day before her arrival, the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pasted a ‘stop work’ notice at her Bandra office, citing illegal alterations, and demolished a portion, when she was on her way. The Bombay High Court stayed demolition of the property and slammed the BMC’s ‘malafide’ action.

Kangana had then hit out at the BMC and Shiv Sena, calling the party ‘Babur’s Army’, and addressing CM Thackeray as ‘Tu’ while warning him that his ‘arrogance will be broken.’ The party also sought to probe her ‘drugs links,’, which she strongly consented to be investigated for.

Kangana is now set to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday. Meanwhile, multiple police complaints have been filed against her for her controversial tweets.

