Sanjeev Kumar's Death Anniversary: Rare Photos Of 'Thakur' That Will Take You Back In Time

Bollywood actor Sanjeev Kumar was widely known as a versatile actor who can slip easily into any kind of roles. He worked in the Indian film industry for 15 years. He passed away at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack. Sanjeev Kumar's death anniversary is on November 6. Here are some of the rare photos of the actor that one shouldn't miss.

Sanjeev Kumar's photos

Sanjeev Kumar started working as a theatre artist at IPTA in Bombay and made his film debut with a small role in Hum Hindustani. He gained popularity for his roles in films like Trishul, Mausam, Angoor, Koshish, Aandhi, and Sholay. The actor gained immense popularity for his role as Thakur in Sholay and is still remembered for the same. He has won awards like National Film Award and Filmfare Award throughout his career. Here are some of his rare photos that would take one back in time.

Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan had worked together in several films like Sholay, Silsila, Khud-dar, Alaap, and more. He was also known as Harilal Jariwala, which is his original name. Amitabh Bachchan called him 'Haribhai.' This picture is from an award function where the two are seen decked up in blazers. The next photo is of Zeenat Aman and Sanjeev Kumar as she gives him a peck on his cheek. The two worked together in several films like Manoranjan, Pakhandi and Paapi.

Another photo is from one of his films where he played an older man. Sanjeev looks extremely serious in the photo and looks away from the camera. Here's a photo of him with co-actor Suchitra Sen at the wedding of her daughter Munmun Sen. Suchitra and Sanjeev posed for the camera and looked extremely happy as she pulled his cheeks. Take a look at Sanjeev Kumar's photos.

In the photo below, Sanjeev Kumar was caught in the act while playing his role as Sushil Kumar in the film Manchala. He is seen wearing a blazer and innocently seated on a chair while actor Leena Chadavarkar is trying to seduce him as a cabaret dancer in the film. Here's another black and white photo of Sanjeev from the sets of his film Sanghursh. Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is seen adjusting Sanjeev's moustache as the two get ready for their shot.

In the picture below, Sanjeev is with Balasaheb Thackeray where the two greet each other. The photo is from an event where the two were offered garlands as guests. Another picture is from the sets of Sholay where he is standing with the cast and crew of the film. In the picture, Sanjeev is dressed as Thakur, the police officer in Sholay. He has placed his hands on the shoulder of Amjad Khan who played the role of Gabbar in the film.

