Saqib Saleem Says 'gym Kholdo Yaar' As He Shares A Before And After Picture Of Himself

Dil Juunglee actor Saqib Saleem took to his Instagram handle on Monday, August 24, 2020, to share a before and after picture of himself. Along with the picture, the actor also revealed how the new year has gone for a toss. Seeing this post, fans and netizens could totally relate and agree with him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Saqib shared a before and after picture of himself but seems like there is a twist in it. In the before picture, Saqib can be seen striking a stunning pose showing off his chiselled body and six-pack abs. The actor is seen giving a shirtless pose opting for black denim and tough looks.

In the after picture, the actor can be seen holding his belly fat showing how his six-packs have disappeared. The actor also gave a sad face while posing for the camera.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to write about how things have not gone right. He wrote, “Naya saal, went for a toss Maal #expectationvsreality #gymkholdoyaar #ihateyoucorona”. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this post, fans and netizens went all out to comment on all things nice. The post garnered several likes and comments. Some netizens could agree with the actor while some of them went on to give him motivation on how he can still work for it. One of the users wrote, “Phir aa jaayega bhai! Break ho gaya, come back stronger!”. While the other one wrote, “hahaha, totally agree with the post”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, Saqib goes on to share several pictures, videos, reels, stories, and much more on his Instagram handle. Earlier to this pic, the actor shared a throwback pic of him at the gym. In the picture, the actor can be seen giving a candid pose showing his toned body. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “Mere biscuit mujhe lautaado #throwback”. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 alongside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tahir Raj Bhasin in pivotal roles. The movie is based on India's cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983. The film is in its post-production stage and is expected to release on December 25, 2020. Post that he will also be seen in Nachiket Samant’s Comedy Couple.

