Saqib Saleem 'gets Back To' His Fitness Goals As He Practices Kickboxing

Saqib Saleem was seen practising some kickboxing moves in a video he posted on Instagram. The actor gained huge appreciation from fans who were simply delighted as they watched him practice his moves. In the video, Saqib Saleem can be seen delivering a few kickboxing blows to his trainer as he gears up for his workout later on in the video.

Saqib Saleem 'kick' starts his fitness goals

As the video begins, Saqib Saleem can be seen taking his time and doing a few stretches. He can be seen wearing an all-black outfit as he stretches his legs for the intensive work out that he later takes upon. Soon enough the video cuts to a shot where Saqib Saleem can be seen squatting only to later deliver a strong kick to the hands of his trainer. The video later uses another shot where Saqib can be seen trying his best to kick and impact the palms of his trainer by kicking it hard. Later on, the actor demonstrates an amazing mid-air kick which lands perfectly. As he continues his movement, the actor later also delivers an equally amazing round kick. After kicking mid-air, Saqib Saleem gains momentum and performs the round kick as well which impressed the fan.

As the video continues Saqib Saleem can be seen practising some more moves related to kickboxing. He manages to stretch his legs forward and thus increase his reachability for the kicks he throws later on. He continues to practice with his trainer and demonstrates some more cool moves from kickboxing. He continues to perform mid-air kicks along with some more variations for the same kick with more intensity each time. Fans of the actor were truly impressed by his dedication and expressed the same in the comments section of the post. The fans were all praise for the actor and filled the comments section with hearts and fire emojis indicating that they were truly impressed by his workout in the video. Captioning the image, Saqib Saleem simply wrote “getting back to it” as he seemed proud of getting back to the fit lifestyle. He also used a few hashtags and ended his caption.

