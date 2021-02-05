Saqib Saleem Posts Family Picture Of Four; Pokes Fun At Huma Qureshi

Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi are among those Bollywood siblings who are vocal both about their love for each other and keep fans entertained with their pranks. The two, like any sibling duo, like to pull each other’s legs. On February 5, Salim took to instagram and posted a picture of the family of four enjoying nature. The fun bit was the caption that Salim used for the picture.

He captioned with: “'The Saleems' with Huma” which meant that he has left Huma out of their family. This is the most typical of sibling’s banter where one sibling always tells the other that they do not actually belong to the family. What makes this even funnier is the fact that both their parents have Qureshi as their last name and not Saleem.

Saleem jokingly excludes Huma from family

The selfie, which looks like it has been clicked by Saleem captures a very picturesque background of lush greenery. It looks like they are standing at the start of a hiking trail. Saqib Saleem is wearing a woollen knit grey turtle-neck sweater and Huma Qureshi is seen wearing a mock-neck red tee with a picture of Billy Eilish on it. She is enjoying a wonderful chiaroscuro effect on her face which is highlighting her stunning features. She has completed her look with neon hoops, minimal makeup and a tight bun. Their parents are dressed in monochromatic colours. The family is smiling happily into the camera.

In another Instagram post, Saleem is seen sitting on top of a hill. It is a throwback picture from his trip. He has captioned his picture, “on top of the world” as a tribute to the peak he is on. It is a lovely shot of a rugged terrain surrounding the actor at all sides. In his caption, he says that he wishes to go back to the hills. Saleem is seen looking very fashion-forward in a black turtleneck with blue jeans. His jeans are folded just slightly showing off his ankles. He is wearing black and white loafers and shades. Saleem looks like he fits right into the surroundings he is in.

