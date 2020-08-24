Sara Ali Khan Stuns Fans With A Beautiful Pool Pic, Poetically Captions It 'Monday Blues'

Recently, Sara Ali Khan grabbed attention on social media with her latest post where she is seen giving major summer vibes while posing for a picture inside her swimming pool. Looking resplendent in a pink swimsuit, the actress is just leaving the hearts of her fans fluttered. While captioning the post, the 25-year-old Simmba actress seems to be charming all with her poetry skills.

Sara Ali Khan stuns with a beautiful picture

The actress wrote a poetic caption where she described her “Monday Blues” with that of the matching kaajal and cactus as she poses with both in the snap. Awestruck by hr looks in the post, several fans of the actress dropped in their comments under the post. One of the users called her “super cute” while the other one was charmed by her beauty. A third user called her “gorgeous” while a fourth praised her beauty and makeup in the picture which she wrote makes her look “outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have millions of followers on their Instagram accounts, it seems that the once rumoured couple has now mutually unfollowed each other on Instagram. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who wore their heart on their sleeves and made people's heads turn everywhere they went appear to now have parted ways. Since the day Sara had been honest about her crush on Kartik Aaryan on a Bollywood talk show, both of them had professed their adoration for each other often on social media platforms.

The couple was reportedly dating until the release of Love Aaj Kal a few months ago. On Sara Ali Khan's 24th birthday last year, when both were dating, the actor flew all the way to Bangkok to surprise her while she was shooting for her upcoming flick, Coolie No 1. The news of the couple's breakup surfaced in media during the promotions of 'Love Aaj Kal' but both the actors attended all the interviews together and were also very cordial to each other.

On the professional front, Sara will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No.1. Apart from this, she will be playing the leading lady in the Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer, Atrangi Re. The movie also features Akshay’s Airlift co-star, Nimrat Kaur in a prominent role. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai.

(Image credit: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)

