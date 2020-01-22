Sara Ali Khan Is Crushing Big Time On THIS Actor And It's Not Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal in full swing as the film is nearing its release date. The trailer for the film was recently launched and garnered over 30 million within a day of its release on YouTube.

The lead cast Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are seen attending various public events and interviews to promote their film. In one such interview, Sara Ali Khan revealed who her female celebrity crush is.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan is proud to be called Saif Ali Khan's daughter; Here's what she said

Sara Ali Khan reveals who her female celebrity crush is

Sara Ali Khan was getting interviewed by a leading daily where she was asked questions in the rapid-fire format. She was asked who her all-time female celebrity crush has been.

To this, Sara Ali Khan was quick to name Sridevi. This is not the first time Sara Ali Khan has admired Sridevi publically as earlier too Sara had revealed her love towards Sridevi in a public interview.

Also read: 4 best things from Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe that you should own

During the same interview, Sara Ali Khan was asked to share some of her lesser-known facts with her fans. Sara revealed that she likes visiting spiritual places around the country a lot. She also revealed that she is a trained classical dancer and that she does not like milk chocolate.

While speaking about her love for films, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she has watched Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham an uncountable number of times. The Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer romantic comedy film Love Aaj Kal will release on the silver screen on 14 February, 2020.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan to get complete image makeover for her next opposite Dhanush

Also read: Sara Ali Khan's 'adaab' to Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13 sets wins hearts, watch video

Also read: Sara Ali Khan looks just like her mother Amrita Singh in these pictures

Image courtesy - Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.