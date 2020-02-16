Sara Ali Khan Is 'little Glamour, Lots Of Shine' For Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Wins Hearts

Just over a year in the film industry, Sara Ali Khan has become a sought-after celebrity. Not just for her acting chops, the actress enjoys the limelight for her multiple brand endorsements. Another aspect of this popularity is being approached to be part of mega fashion shows.

READ: 'Love Aaj Kal': Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan Film Dips On Day 2; Here's The 'shocking Part'

READ:'Love Aaj Kal' 3 To Star Kartik Aaryan-Ranveer Singh? Sara Ali Khan Responds To Funny Post

Sara Ali Khan recently walked the ramp for veteran designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at an event in Delhi. The actor dazzled in ethnic wear and won hearts on social media.

First look

The Kedarnath star donned a pink lehenga with heavy embroidery. She looked regal in this heavily embellished lehenga. She kept the accessories to bare minimum. With the dupatta neatly placed over her head, she looked like a bride.

Second look

For her second look, she donned a Indo-Western attire, a brown lehenga with silver intricate work and exagerrated ruffled sleeves.

She won hearts since her post fetched her 5.46 lakh likes in the span of just four hours, with comments like beautiful and much more.

READ:Sara Ali Khan - Kartik Aaryan - Ananya Panday: Timeline Of Their Love Triangle

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal released on Friday. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, and also starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, however, fetched mixed reviews. Even at the box office, the love story witnessed a drop on day 2 after a good opening, from Rs 12.40 crore to Rs 8.10 crore.

READ:Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Video Proves She Always Had The Acting Bug

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.