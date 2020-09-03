Sara Ali Khan's Bold Blue Lips At A Sunny Beach Have Everyone's Attention; See Pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share a few casual pictures from a secluded beach on a sunny day. The pictures were quick to gain attention for the unique shade of lipstick that she pulled off with a casual outfit. A chunk of her followers left uplifting and complimentary words in the comments section, expressing their liking for her distinctive sense of style.

Sara is back to the blues

Sara posted a bunch of pictures from a less-populated beach, enjoying the sweet wind and waves. She was seen dressed in a pair of blue denim shorts and a white crop top which made the attire casual yet bold. The T-shirt had a prominent design printed in red, blue, and yellow, giving it a bright and lively look.

Sara gave her overall look a colourful twist with some bright blue lipstick which went well with the printed t-shirt. She was also seen donning black shades which had a pair of heart-shaped lenses. Her hair was been left open, while it also seemed partially wet from the seawater. In the first and last pictures of the lot, she was posing with her feet soaked in water, while in the second click, she was posing with her close friend, Orhan Awatramani.

Sara Ali Khan has time and again expressed her love for beaches, oceans, and, pools, through various pictures on social media. The actor mentioned in the caption for the post that she is back to the blues this time around. She also added a few ‘wave’ and ‘blue heart’ emoticons to express herself better. Have a look at the post on Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram here.

In the comments, a number of people have spoken about her not-so-usual choice of lipstick shade. Most people have mentioned how bold and unique the colour is, complimenting her choice. A few of her followers also found it to be the next meme material. Have a look at a few comments on her post here.

