Saroj Khan's Death: "Goodbye You Amazing Force Of Nature" Reminisces Shekhar Kapur

Iconic Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71 on Friday. She passed away to cardiac arrest in the wee hours of the morning of July 3, 2020. The film fraternity is mourning the loss of this legendary personality. Mr India director, Shekhar Kapur took to his social media to remember her with a throwback picture from the sets of the film.

Shekhar Kapur bids adieu to Saroj Khan with a special throwback post

On Shekhar Kapur's Instagram, the director shared a throwback picture from the sets of Mr India. The picture was apparently taken during the shooting of the song Hawa Hawai. Saroj Khan could be seen explaining some particulars of the song to Sridevi. Adding a caption to the photo, Kapur wrote, "She was not just a genius at movement. She was a genius at expressions".

Shekhar Kapur also went on to say that the picture was a sad one indeed since both Saroj Khan and Sridevi are no more. He also recalled how Saroj Khan would be sitting on a chair, laughing and making jokes with the cast and crew. But when the music started playing, she would look at Sridevi with a smiling face and start dancing. The director added that such a transformation would leave them mesmerized and in awe of her dancing skills.

Further in the caption, Shekhar Kapur also said, "When did she ever sleep? When did she ever rest? I would call her at 4 am to talk to her about a shot ( i am famous for that)". He recalled that Saroj Khan would pick up his call and talk about then turn up at 6 am.

Shekhar Kapur also praised her craft saying, "With Saroj Khan went the particularity Indian style of body movement. Her choreography defined the Indian woman in all her forms". Lastly, Shekhar Kapur ended his caption bidding goodbye to Saroj Khan, "Goodbye Sarojji . Goodbye you amazing force of nature!"

Saroj Khan was one of the best-known choreographers of Bollywood. The film fraternity hailed her as "the genius who immortalised stars". Among others, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Shubhas Ghai paid their tributes upon her demise.

Saroj Khan was admitted in Mumbai's Guru Nanak hospital last month after she complained of breathing troubles. She returned home but was soon admitted once again. She passed away in the hospital at approximately 2:30 am on Friday according to her nephew Manish Jagwani. Her funeral took place in Malad.

