Saroj Khan's Demise: Shakti Mohan Calls It 'tragic', Says 'she's An Icon For All Dancers'

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020. Dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan recently talked about Saroj Khan and paid her last respects. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, she said Saroj Khan is an icon for all the dancers and choreographers.

Shakti Mohan added that Saroj Khan was the one who started the trend of female choreographers and many women were inspired by her. Shakti continued that she had the ability to be a dance director and she was very lucky to be able to work with her. Shakti Mohan mentioned that her sister Mukti has also worked with her and that Saroj Khan was extremely talented. She added that talent is an understatement for the ace choreographer Saroj Khan. Shakti Mohan wrapped up the conversation saying that in so many years, no choreographer was able to touch her and called her death a ‘tragic’ incident.

Also Read| Madhuri Dixit reminisces conversations with Saroj Khan, says 'I will always remember her'

Saroj Khan's death

71-year-old Saroj Khan was taken to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020, when the choreographer stated that she was having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done. The COVID-19 tests had come out negative. The cremation services took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

Also Read| Anubhav Sinha regrets not meeting Saroj Khan in hospital, says 'I feel so terrible'

About the veteran choreographer

Saroj Khan started her career as a child artist at the age of three. She played the role of Shyama in the movie Nazraana. She learned to dance while working under film choreographer B. Sohanlal. Later, she herself shifted to choreography, first as an assistant choreographer and later got her break as an independent choreographer, with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. However, she gained major recognition with her work with Sridevi. She choreographed songs like Hawa Hawai in Mr India, Nagina and Chandni. Saroj Khan made a household name after her work with Madhuri Dixit, starting with the hit Ek Do Teen in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta.

Also Read| Saroj Khan's daughter reveals celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Govinda kept in touch with her

Also Read| Sayantani Ghosh recalls Saroj Khan's lessons, says 'I was inspired by her fighting spirit'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.